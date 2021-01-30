Cuban President in Eastern Cuba as part of National Working Tour





Santiago de Cuba, Jan 29 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with local authorities in this eastern province on Friday to address the complex epidemiological situation of this territory as well as other priority issues for the country.



The visit to Santiago de Cuba is part of a working tour started on January 18 by the president and other top government officials to consider the pace of the ongoing financial and monetary ordering in the nation, the current food production and issues relevant to the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic.



The Provincial Defense Council reported on the COVID 19 spread in the eastern territory, where it has claimed 13 lives. Local authorities also referred to the latest figures of confirmed Covid cases.



The local housing projects, food production programs, the fight on minor crimes and the necessary attention to the people’s concerns were among the priorities tackled by the Cuban president during the session and he praised the efforts and hard work of the people in the province.