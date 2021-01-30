Cuba Receives Medical Donation from Germany





Havana, Jan 29 (ACN) Germany’s Cuba Si Solidarity Group with that country’s Left Party sent a medical donation to Cuba to support the island’s fight against COVID 19.



the shipment, valued at nearly 19 thousand Euros, includes clinical furniture, disposable materials, sanitation items, along with 25 hospital beds and other resources.



The head of the Cuban Health Ministry’s Cooperation Department Aldo Granda described the donation sent by the German solidarity group as a valuable humanitarian gesture in current times, particularly when the island nation is being submitted to a criminal and genocidal blockade by the United States.



All resources and items will be immediately handled to Cuban health institutions facing the pandemic in the country, Granda said.



This had been the fifth shipment sent to Cuba by the Group Cuba Si since last year in an effort to help the Caribbean nation’s efforts against the pandemic.