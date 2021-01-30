Cuban president leads working visit to easternmost province of the country





GUANTANAMO, Cuba, Jan 29 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, president of Cuba, heads an exchange with the main authorities of Guantanamo, where they analyze issues of interest of the socio-economic life of the easternmost Cuban territory.



Manuel Marrero Cruz, prime minister, is also part of the working group, and they review key issues such as the fight against COVID-19, in the province with the highest incidence rate of the disease in the country, the Ordering Task, food production and the operation against illegalities.



Emilio Matos Mosqueda, vice president of the Provincial Defense Council (CDP), explained that due to violations in the protocols for international travelers, the number of cases of the novel coronavirus increased, which caused the territory to go back to the stage of limited autochthonous transmission.



During the last 15 days, 9,604 samples have been processed and 1,072 have been positive for COVID_19, with an incidence rate of 208 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the capital city is the one with the highest transmission of the disease, he added.



Rafael Perez Fernandez, president of the CDP, the vice-president of the Council of Ministers Roberto Morales Ojeda, and other top leaders of important sectors for the development of the nation also participated in the meeting.