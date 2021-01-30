Havana passes new regulations to fight COVID outbreak





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 29 (ACN) In view of the epidemiological complexity linked to the COVID-19 in Havana city, the temporary working group for confronting the pandemic, headed by Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic, approved a group of incremental measures to guarantee social distancing.



In general, and at the proposal of the Provincial Defense Council of Havana, the presence of children in public areas as well as in queues or parks is forbidden and the measures were oriented to reinforce physical barriers to guarantee distance in the queues.



It was also indicated to work so that the distribution of products in chain stores and in the rest of the commerce network is as equitable as possible and thus avoid agglomerations.



In the labor area, it was decided that the indirect workers of the continuous production centers will be incorporated to the remote work modality, and the centers that require the transfer of workers will contract the bus service.



Meanwhile, the entities and organizations whose production and service activities are not essential will reduce the number of personnel in the centers and will reduce the frequency of attendance to them, through the implementation of remote work and teleworking.



The validity of permits, procedures and documents established by them will be extended and IT solutions will be generated that will allow to initiate procedures and formalities digitally and reduce as much as possible the face-to-face option in their services.



The management of these centers will make available to the Municipal Defense Councils (CDM) those workers apt to work in the community, in the areas of health, attention to vulnerable people, the Family Attention System, control of queues and other needs of the territories.



To this end, they will send to the Municipal Directorates and the Provincial Labor Directorate the numbers of essential personnel to be kept working, which must be certified by the respective directors or heads of the entities, being the object of subsequent control by the CDM.



From the Public Health system, the new provisions include an increase in inspection and control actions in health care units, and in the quality of sampling by supervision and control teams of the Provincial Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology.



It was also announced that the objective of this stage was to create isolation capacities for first-order contacts of confirmed cases and international travelers.

Likewise, it was stipulated that confirmed or suspected cases and those who have missed the opportunity of admission with a high probability of complications in the following 24-48 hours in acute care units should be admitted to high-risk wards.



Another indication is to take a sample for PCR - RT study to confirmed patients on the fifth day of their evolution, if positive repeat every 48 hours until they have a negative result.



Reinforcing intensive and intermediate care units with medical and nursing specialists and active screening with emphasis on the vulnerable population in family doctor's offices with medical science students, stands out as one of the measures with the greatest impact.



In this regard, the early initiation of treatment protocols for suspects and the strict application of quarantine for medical crews providing services in hospitals, health care units and suspect centers is also important.



It also included certifying compliance with biosecurity standards as a requirement for providing health care services in conjunction with the biosecurity center of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.



The recently approved provisions also include strengthening the immunological status of health professionals, prioritizing those exposed to a higher risk of contagion, and increasing hospital admission capacities for all categories of patients.



Among the measures is also the strengthening of the management of the actions to combat the disease with four teams made up of staff and specialists from the Provincial Health Directorate and the Ministry of Health, in the four regions (Central, East, West and South),