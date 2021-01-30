Cuban President Praises Workers at Jose Marti Memorial





Havana, Jan 28 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel praised the efforts and success of workers at the Jose Marti Memorial to keep alive the legacy of the Cuban National Hero, during a ceremony for the 25th anniversary of the facility created Cuban historic Revolution Leader Fidel Castro.



The Cuban president attended the ceremony for the occasion at the place, in the building hosting the monument raised to Jose Marti at Havana’s Revolution Square.



The memorial treasures photos, engravings, drawings and historic documents related to the life and work of the Cuban National Hero.