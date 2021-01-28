Cuban President Condemns Counterrevolutionary Act at Culture Ministry





Havana, Jan 27 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned on Wednesday a counterrevolutionary provocation at the doors of the island’s Culture Ministry in this city which was aimed at blocking bilateral dialog between cultural authorities and local artists.



The Cuban president wrote on his twitter account: that one who uses arts as a shield to provoke and besiege a public institution and its officials is not an honest person, at times when the nation struggles hard against the US blockade, the pandemic and death, said the Cuban president on his twitter account.(https://twitter.com/DiazCanelB/status/1354610865664909312 )



The primetime TV newscast aired statements by Cuban deputy culture minister Fernando Rojas about a scheduled meeting between his ministry’s officials and representatives of a group of youths who, last November 27, asked the institution for a dialog to expose their concerns. But although the guests were invited into the building, they rathered stay outside under the risk posed by the Covid 19 spread affecting the city.



In a press release, the Culture Ministry says that in an open irresponsible gesture, those who were outside the building refused to leave and during a two-hour incident, US-paid media outlets aired live what was taking place emphasizing a provocative information line.



Given the circumstances, workers at the Culture Ministry decided to react by facing the provocateurs and asked to leave the place, but following resistance to leave and instead set up a media show, the workers forced them to clear the area.



In the release, the Culture Ministry reiterates its will to hold a dialog with honest artists on any issue related to the Cuban Revolution’s cultural policy and makes it clear that it will not accept provocations or dialog with mercenaries.