Cuban Civil Defense Scientific Research Center celebrates its 35th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) The Villa Clara Provincial Meteorological Center congratulated on Twitter all the workers of the Center for Scientific Research of the Cuban Civil Defense (CICDC by its Spanish acronym) that today celebrates the 35th anniversary of its founding.



The CICDC has played a significant role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, as it has contributed to the study of a significant number of samples for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, and achieved the first isolation of the novel coronavirus in Cuba, Granma newspaper reported Wednesday.



Colonel Mireida Rodriguez Acosta, director of the institution, indicated that the isolation of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus made possible the evaluation of Cuban vaccine candidates against the pandemic and the study of the antiviral effect of new therapeutic agents in experimental animals.



The high qualification of the center's specialists has also contributed to the development and production of diagnostic tools for diseases caused by viral and bacterial agents such as brucellosis, tuberculosis, cholera and AIDS, she added.



Rodriguez Acosta pointed out that during the 35 years of work, several tasks have been successfully accomplished, among them the diagnosis of epidemics, epizootics and plant diseases; the participation in the identification of the remains of Che and other fallen combatants in Bolivia, and the provision of highly specialized scientific services.



The CICDC was created on January 27, 1986 at the initiative of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, and its main objective was to confront the bioterrorist actions of the U.S. governments against Cuba.