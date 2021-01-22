Cuban Center for Advanced Studies joins efforts to the fight against COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 22 (ACN) The Cuban Center for Advanced Studies (CEA), like other scientific institutions in the country, have joined their potential to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.



One of its relevant results for the study of the pandemic was the obtaining of the first images of SARS-CoV-2 in clinical samples by means of high-resolution microscopy, informed PhD in Sciences Angelina Diaz Garcia, general director of the institution.



In an exclusive interview with the Cuban News Agency, the director presented a summary detailing that this achievement allowed the investigation of patients with persistent infection by the disease, in order to observe whether there is viral excretion in post-symptomatic or asymptomatic patients.



It also made possible the characterization of the three-dimensional structure of the viral elements that can be targets for possible treatments and vaccine candidates, as well as the evaluation of in vitro procedures to determine their effectiveness in inhibiting viral replication in cell cultures, the expert added.



Another contribution of the center, she indicated, was related to the cleaning and sterilization by irradiation of the plates of the ribonucleic acid (RNA) extraction system, for their reuse in the country's molecular biology laboratories, saving convertible currency.



Diaz Garcia also referred to the development, implementation of the production and delivery to the National Health System of the set of reagents for the magnetic extraction of RNA, prior to the PCR test.



This contributed to the substitution of the importation from China of the mentioned reagents in nine molecular biology laboratories in several provinces, and the personnel of these facilities were trained for the task, along with specialists from the National Center of Electromedicine.



The scientist specified that, at the request of the Ministry of Public Health, 320 boxes of 500 determinations of this system were produced and delivered at the CEA, the equivalent of 160, 000 magnetic extractions of RNA.

Recently, Diaz Garcia told the press that in 2021 the commitment is to create the Cuban kits in order to reach 20,000 extractions per day, based on a productive chain involving several institutions.