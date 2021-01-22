Cuban President Calls to Sensitive Response to the Country’s Challenges





Havana, Jan 21 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held a meeting with government authorities in the western province of Pinar del Rio on Thursday where he called to overcome current difficulties with actions based on intelligence and sensitiveness.



On his twitter account @DiazCanelB, the head of state called for a sensitive response to the people’s problems and to the country’s social needs and to join the people in building a better country.



The meeting in western Pinar del Rio is part of a program of government meetings for the rest of all Cuban provinces. President Diaz-Canel was accompanied by the second Communist Party Secretary, Jose Ramon Machado; by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and by Economy Minister Alejandro Gil.



During the meeting, the Cuban economy minister recalled that the ongoing implementation of the financial and monetary program in the country has favored that over 2 thousand Cubans have joined state jobs. Some 80 percent of the new workers have joined production sectors, which is a priority for the country.



The monetary program has been based on the unification of the country’s dual currency, a considerable salary increase, and the drop of unnecessary and long-standing subsidies, all faced with a price increase in consumer goods and other products. The program keeps education and health care as free of charge and universal services for all Cubans among other subsidies to persons who needs them.