Potato harvest to kick off in late February





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 21 (ACN) Between February 25 and March 1, the harvest of potatoes planted with nationally multiplied seed will begin in the province of Mayabeque, a crop that despite its high popular demand has suffered lower production rates in relation to last year.



It is expected that the nationally multiplied seed will secure a 27,200-ton harvest, Enel Espinosa Hernández, an official of the Ministry of Agriculture, said to the Cuban News Agency in an online interview.

He explained that 7,000 tons will be used as seeds and another 9,000 tons will be industrially processed in fried and pre-fried versions.



Several provinces and entities failed to fulfill their sowing schedules in 2020 mainly because of delays in soil and land preparation as a result of the heavy rains and the damage caused by the tropical storm ETA, as well as in the delivery of NPK fertilizer to the growers, Espinosa Hernandez pointed out.



In addition to the inconveniences occurred in the planting campaign, the plan involved 2,740 ha less than the previous one, since Cuba imported 9,700 tons less for the 2019-2020 harvest due to the readjustment of the economy plan.