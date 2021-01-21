Perceptible earthquake reported in Eastern Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 21 (ACN) At 2:59 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021, the Network of Stations of the Cuban National Seismological Service recorded a 3.4 magnitude earthquake reported as perceptible, located at coordinates 19.80 degrees north latitude and -76.44 degrees west longitude, at a depth of 11 km and 21.7 km southwest of the town of Chivirico in the municipality of Guamá, in the province of Santiago de Cuba. This is the second perceptible earthquake of the year 2021.



Reports of perceptibility have been received from some municipalities in the province of Santiago de Cuba and others in Granma. At the time of going to press, no material or human damages were reported.