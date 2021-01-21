Scientific Work is an Investment not an Expense





Havana, Jan 20 (ACN) Cuba’s Science, Technology and Environment minister Elba Rosa Perez said that scientific work cannot be considered an expense but instead an investment because it plays a strategic role in the country’s development.



Speaking at the Cuban TV prime-time show The Round Table, Minister Perez said Cuba dedicates a large budget to the science sector with 699 million Cuban pesos in 2019 up from 250 million in 2000.



The Cuban government official stressed that the local scientific potential revealed in 2020 in the face of the Covid 19 pandemic thanks to the consolidation of a specific working system marked by innovative government actions headed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel.



Such innovative government initiative included exchanges at universities; research centers where experts and scholars shared views on the need to have science join the solution of punctual problems of the country.



The minister said that this year’s priorities include the further boost of innovation, preparation of personnel in the scientific field and generalize scientific results so that they have an impact on society.

