Cuban Covid Vaccines Impact on International Media





Havana, Jan 20 (ACN) The silence kept thus far by international media outlets about the development by Cuba of local vaccine candidates could be broken by the latest information on those projects released by the director of the Cuban Vaccine Institute, Vicente Vérez Bencomo, during a news conference on Wednesday.



Four Cuban candidate vaccines against Covid 19 are under clinical tests with successful results, a fact favoring the start of their massive administration this quarter of the year.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has denounced the intention by world superpowers to monopolize the purchase of Covid vaccines; in this regards WHO has called for solidarity among nations in the face of a pandemic that has claimed over 2 million lives on the planet.



The international organization has also considered the emergency administration of Covid vaccines due to the lethal spread of the virus around the world.



Meanwhile, Cuba has offered other nations its expertise on applying medical protocols against the coronavirus and has shared its most effective biotech products. Cuban health professionals have assisted some 40 countries and other territories against the pandemic.