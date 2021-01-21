Cuba and the European Union ratify willingness to strengthen bilateral ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) During the third Joint Council between Cuba and the European Union (EU), which met today virtually, both sides ratified their willingness to continue working to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.



A statement published in the official website of the Cuban foreign ministry (Cubaminrex), informs that the event was chaired by the Cuban FM, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, and the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and deputy president of the European Commission, Josep Borrell.



The EU directive confirmed the support of that regional block to the Cuban resolution against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the Washington administration, and its rejection to the inclusion of Cuba in the US list of nations sponsoring terrorism.



He also highlighted the importance of cooperation actions with Cuba, which included support to the COVID-19 confrontation.



In this regard, the Cuban foreign minister expressed that the devastating effects of the pandemic show the urgency of strengthening multilateralism and cooperation in the international system to face common challenges in better conditions.



Rodriguez Parrilla also expressed his satisfaction for the effort of both sides to keep active the different mechanisms of exchange established by the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement and to fulfill the meetings' schedule.



The Third Joint Council, he remarked, ratifies the mutual will to strengthen a transparent political dialogue, based on mutual respect, equality and reciprocity.

The meeting was also attended by the first deputy minister of the Cuban ministry of foreign trade and foreign investment, Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, the Cuban ambassador to the European Union, Norma Goicochea Estenoz, and the commissioner of international associations, Jutta Urpilainen.



