Sugar plant in Cuban province starts production of organic sugar for export





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) The Carlos Baliño sugar plant, belonging to the municipality of Santo Domingo, in Villa Clara province(central Cuba) began production of organic sugar this week, an important export product made exclusively in this city's industry.



In statements made by telephone to the Cuban News Agency, Giovani Ineraripi Quesada, director of the Base Business Unit (UEB) Carlos Baliño, explained that the production of organic sugar began within all the quality parameters required by the client.

These quality parameters are the polarization of the sugar, the humidity, the presence of ferromagnetic particles and the color, the director said.



We have a production plan of about 4,500 tons of organic sugar, which will be mainly exported due to its great demand in the international market, he added.



Organic sugar is a type of sweetener extracted from sugarcane plantations that maintain certified parameters by not using chemical components during the promotion and development periods of the plant