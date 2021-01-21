Havana Governor Asks for More Effective Action against Covid 19





Havana, Jan 20 (ACN) Havana’s governor Reinaldo Garcia Zapata demanded higher rigor and effectiveness in using local resources against the complex Covid 19 flare-up currently hitting the Cuban capital.



During the daily meeting of the Provincial Defense Council, Governor Zapata stressed the need for deeper work to cut the spread of the disease with more efficient single-out of persons who had contact with suspicious Covid cases and with travelers who arrived here and need to be taken to facilities that guarantee their appropriate social isolation.



During the session, the president of the Provincial Defense Council and Havana’s Communist Party leader Luis Antonio Torres Iribar said detected covid patients must wait in healthcare centers to be transferred to hospitals; they must not return home and need to be appropriately informed about their destination and other details.



Havana hospitals are currently treating 1 502 covid patients. Wednesday report said that another 170 Havana citizens tested positive for Covid on Tuesday out of a total of 349 reported on the island.