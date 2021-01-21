Almost 4.5 million Cubans have internet access on cell phones





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) Frank Pavon Carbonell, deputy director of Cuban Telephone Company (ETECSA) vice presidency of network operations, said today on Twitter that 4.4 million Cubans access the Internet through mobile data service.



The country closed last year with almost 200, 000 more clients using this service, which ETECSA prioritizes with the creation of infrastructure and the installation of radio bases, mainly of fourth generation.

According to Pavon Carbonell, 1.8 million users are connected so far through the LTE network, which provides higher quality and faster navigation than 2G and 3G.