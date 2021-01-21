Cuban President thanks Luíz Inácio Lula da Silva for his solidarity





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez thanked today in his Twitter account the solidarity, respect and affection of the former Brazilian President Luíz Inácio Lula da Silva and current Honorary President of the Workers’ Party of Brazil, ratified during his visit to this capital.



Díaz-Canel held that Lula’s words in condemnation of U.S. aggression and the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba sound very familiar.



"We had a fraternal meeting between revolutionary brothers. Cuba is honored to welcome Lula, whose rejection of the imperial aggressions and the strengthening of the blockade are very familiar to us. Thank you for your solidarity, respect and affection," wrote the Cuban President.



Yesterday, Díaz-Canel and the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, met with Lula da Silva to exchange views on the historical relations of brotherhood between both peoples.



The Brazilian leader thanked the Cuban people for their solidarity with his release from prison and decried the recent inclusion of Cuba in the US list of nations sponsoring terrorism. He also praised the work of Cuban doctors in Brazil and their ongoing contribution to health in other States and territories around the world.