New Restrictions in Santiago de Cuba amidst Covid Flare-up





Santiago de Cuba Jan 19 (ACN) Authorities in eastern Santiago de Cuba province adopted new urban and rural transportation restrictions amist a complex COVID 19 spike.



LocalTransportation Ministry official Jaime Codorniu told reporters that in tune with decisions by the provincial Defense Council all transport movement between municipalities in Santiago was further restricted and urban passenger transportation has also been limited to two periods of the day ending at 7pm. All vehicle transportation is prohibited between 7 pm and 5 am.



Meanwhile, production centers and other services still active would hire transportation means for their workers under strict safety measures.



The city´s international airport continues to operative under stiffened safety measures. The local bus and trains terminal was shut down till further notice and will get under maintenance operations.



Santiago de Cuba along with Havana and other Cuban territories have reported the spread of a COVID 19 spike over the past weeks which has dramatically increased the number of confirmed cases in Cuba, which has led to new restriction and protection measures.



Authorities have explained that social indiscipline including the violation of protection protocols have been major causes for the COVID 19 flare up.