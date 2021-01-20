Cuban Doctors Fight Covid 19 in Dozens of Countries





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed the solidarity of the Cuban Henry Reeve medical contingent, whose members have faced COVID 19 around the world.



“During the pandemic, 40 countries and territories received Henry Reeve Brigades, which, added to the existing collaboration in 59 nations, have made it possible to extend solidarity and save lives,” the Cuban official twitted-- https://twitter.com/BrunoRguezP/status/1351589847094484993.



Official statistics say that Cuban health professionals have assisted one million 90 thousand 799 persons in Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and Asia during the fight on COVID 19.



Despite Washington´s discredit campaigns against Cuba 38 Henry Reeve brigades are currently active and they include two thousand 544 Cuban specialists.



The Henry Reeve medical contingent was set up on September 19, 2005 by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro in response to the damage inflicted by Hurricane Katrina on the US state of New Orleans. Since then, Cuban health professionals with that contingent have saved over 90 thousand lives in dozens of nations, including the fight on Ebola in Africa, and Cholera in Haiti.



Last September 2020, the World Peace Council formally registered the proposal for the Henry Reeve Contigent to the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, a proposal backed by lawmakers, scholars and personalities from around the world.