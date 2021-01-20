Cuban president regrets death of prominent filmmaker





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez regretted today the death of prominent filmmaker Juan Carlos Tabio, whom he described as an essential player in the country's film industry.



On Twitter, the president said that the work of Tabio, who died yesterday in Havana, is a true portrait of Cuba and is the living memory of an era.



Diaz-Canel Bermudez also extended his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the film director.



This message joins an article from Granma newspaper where it expresses the importance of Juan Carlos Tabio's work.



This text affirms that the film director was the one who best expressed, in an almost always funny way, the essence of what is Cuban, from perspectives full of imagination.



The world of cinema, and especially Cubans, will miss Tabio, the article concluded.