Vaccines against Covid-19 are being hoarded, Cuban Foreign Minister warns





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) Only 10 countries have bought 95 percent of the vaccines against Covid-19 produced, tweeted y the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, who pointed out the consequences of this nefarious stockpiling before the devastating pandemic.



Rodríguez Parrilla specified that the data is from the WHO (World Health Organization), then, he pondered about this concern.



The tweet states: "Only 10 countries have purchased 95% of the #COVID19 vaccines produced, according to the WHO. How could equitable access to immunization be ensured in the nations of the South? How to ensure vaccination of the poor and vulnerable families? How long will this take?



A few days ago, Cuban scientists, such as Dagmar García Rivera, director of research at the Finlay Institute of Vaccines, and Eduardo Ojito Magaz, director general of the Center for Molecular Immunology, warned about the growing hoarding by powerful countries, which were buying many more doses than their populations needed, thus generating an extremely unequal distribution.



Recently, Cuba and Iran signed an agreement for the technological transference and the complementarity of clinical trials of one of the four Cuban vaccinal candidates that advance in a promising way against Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes this mortal disease.



Cuban researchers have integrated world commissions of experts before the pandemic and have advised other nations in the confrontation to Covid-19, besides the first line assistance in more than 50 countries of the Cuban medical brigades of the Henry Reeves Contingent specialized in disasters and serious epidemics.







