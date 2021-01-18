Diaz-Canel calls exchange with Cuban doctors returning home as rewarding and emotional





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, highlighted on Twitter the exchange he had with more than a hundred Cuban collaborators of the Henry Reed contingent.



The exchange took place virtually with members of the HenryReeve Brigades that assisted the people of Peru, Qatar, Kuwait, Sierra Leone, Kenya and Guinea Bissau in the fight against COVID-19, and where he ratified their welcome to the homeland.



Important reflections, arising from the emotion that is always experienced in meetings like that, were shared by Diaz-Canel, who was accompanied by PM Manuel Marrero Cruz, deputy prime minister Roberto Morales Ojeda, the head of public health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, and other leaders of the party, the government and the mass organizations, from the Palace of the Revolution.



Being with you is rewarding and it is much more emotional to hear you tell your experiences than to read them in the press, the president affirmed, who on more than one occasion recalled how useful the experiences of Henry Reeve have been in enriching the Cuban protocols of action in the fight against the epidemic.



In terms of lessons -he underlined- with your attitude and contribution it has been shown that imperial campaigns based on lies and threats are falling apart, which is trying to discredit and minimize the important work of solidarity and collaboration carried out by our Henry Reeve brigades.



With what you represent and also with what you do, it is demonstrated that there are relationships and elements, far from neoliberal principles, which are those that help and can truly give an option to build that better world to which we all aspire, Diaz-Canel concluded.