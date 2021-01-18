Venezuelan vice president held meetings with Cuban authorities





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) Cuban prime minister Manuel Marrero held a meeting on Saturday in Havana with Delcy Rodriguez, executive vice president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.



During the meeting, they discussed the progress of the economic, commercial and cooperation ties between the two countries.



Rodriguez also met with Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, deputy PM and co-president of the Integral Cooperation Agreement Cuba-Venezuela, with whom she talked about the progress of the economic, commercial and cooperation links, as well as details about the Anti-Blockade Law, approved in the South American nation.



Nothing can disrupt the path between Cuba and Venezuela, nor the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States,she affirmed.



In statements to the national and foreign press, the vice president announced the creation of a Binational Observatory to follow up on the coercive measures against both nations, about which more details will soon be given.

The Venezuelan official expressed his rejection of the immoral decision of the U.S. administration to include this Caribbean nation in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, since it is known who created the terrorist groups, finances them and gives them weapons, those who pretend to think they own the world, Rodriguez stated.



She highlighted the brotherly relationship with Cuba in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and in all sectors, as well as the victory of the new Venezuelan parliament through the democratic election.



The executive vice president headed a delegation that made a working visit to Cuba, as part of which she also held exchanges with Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president.



For his part, The Cuban leader ratified the unwavering solidarity of the island with the Bolivarian and Chavista people, while the Venezuelan vice president condemned the recent inclusion of Cuba, in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism and the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba by the United States government.