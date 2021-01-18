All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba registers perceptible earthquake in eastern Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) The Cuban National Seismological Service Station Network registered an earthquake reported as perceptible at 8:19 pm on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

It was located at 19,712 degrees north latitude and 75,285 degrees west longitude, with a 24 km depth.

It had a 3.9 magnitude and was located 35.5 km southwest of Caimanera in the province of Guantanamo. This is the first perceptible earthquake of 2021.

There have been perceptibility reports in the city of Santiago de Cuba, and in the municipalities of Niceto Perez, Caymanera and Guantanamo in the province of the same name.
At the closing of the information, no material or human damages were reported.

