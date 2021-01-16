Cuban university develops scientific research for the country's sustainability





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) With more than five decades dedicated to the training of professionals in the different fields of economy and services, the University of Holguin(easten Cuba) is distinguished among the outstanding institutions to be recognized today, Cuban Science Day,



due to the scientific projects carried out to contribute to the sustainable development of the country.



The development of molds for housing construction constitutes one of the scientific researches promoted by the University of Holguin with the purpose of solving technological, academic and agricultural problems in this territory.



Robin Cabeza Ruiz, researcher of the Center for Computer-Assisted Design and Manufacturing Studies, told the Cuban News Agency that the impact of this project, known as DiProMolde, allows saving around one and a half million dollars per manufactured prototype, from the use of this type of technology in the building process.



In agriculture, they have also focused on boosting food production in the province, where they have targeted agricultural regions with unfavorable conditions for the development of this work, which is so important for the sustainability of the country.



In some municipalities of the province, different projects are being implemented aimed at financing and managing land in forest ecosystems in dry zones and grazing areas, as well as strengthening capacities for the production and conservation of animal feed.