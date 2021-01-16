Cuba is a victim of organized terrorism, Cuban FM asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said today that Cuba is a victim of organized terrorism, promoted by the United States government and terrorist organizations based in that nation.



On Twitter, the Cuban FM denounced the White House's support for the continuous attacks committed against the Cuban people since the triumph of the Revolution on January 1, 1959.



Rodriguez Parrilla reiterated Cuba's non-recognition of the lists of state sponsors of terrorism, which he described as unilateral procedures whose only purpose has been the defamation and justification of the measures and restrictions imposed on his country by the US government and its successive administrations