Cuba does not sponsor terrorism, UN Cuban Association affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) The Cuban Association of the United Nations ( ACNU by its Spanish acronym) expressed its rejection of the US State Department's decision to include Cuba in the list of state sponsors of terrorism.



In an official statement, the organization described the list as unilateral, unjust and unfounded, and considered it a demonstration of the low moral standing of a government in decline that seeks to break the will and resistance of the Cuban people.



According to ACNU, the inclusion of Cuba in that list once again questions the seriousness of the US government in addressing the issue of terrorism.



The intention, it said, is to justify the inhumane and criminal policy of economic, commercial and financial blockade against our country and to hinder any prospect of recovery in the bilateral relations between Cuba and the United States.



This action qualifies as a political reward to the sectors with extreme positions against Cuba, which has never committed terrorist actions against any nation; on the contrary, it has been a model of solidarity and international cooperation with other nations of the world, including the United States, it added.



Cuba does not sponsor terrorism; on the contrary, it has been a victim of State terrorism, the ACNU stated, and recalled that terrorist actions promoted, organized, financed or tolerated by successive governments of the United States caused 3,478 deaths, 2,99 disabled people and considerable psychological, economic and material damage.



The ACNU reiterated its categorical condemnation of the use of such a sensitive issue as the confrontation with terrorism for political purposes against Cuba and expressed that it expects the competent agencies of the United Nations and their heads to make a statement denouncing this action.



It also called upon the US and international civil society to demand the exclusion of Cuba from the list and demanded the US government to put an end to this shameful exercise.