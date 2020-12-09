University of Havana hosts International Seminar on Human Rights





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 9 (ACN) From today, the University of Havana (UH) welcomes the 3rd International Seminar: Dialogues about human rights, focused on the protection of health, childhood and youth, especially in Cuba.



The event that runs until next Friday will begin with a keynote address by the Cuban Minister of Public Health, Dr. José Ángel Portal, at the Aula Magna of that higher education center.



According to the program, there will also be a panel on health guarantees in the context of an emergency, and another one in relation to Cuban families in diversity.



Tomorrow's agenda includes the exchange on religious freedom, protective environments for children and adolescents, and sexual and reproductive rights in those stages of life.



There will also be the dialogue on the Sustainable Development Goals in times of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Meanwhile, on Friday, the center of debate will be the comprehensive strategy for the prevention and care of gender violence in Cuba, as well as the guarantees in the constitutional panorama of the Caribbean island.



Similarly, the impact on the enjoyment of human rights of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba will be analyzed, and the Ibero-American Network for Research in Law:

Family, International Migration and Conflict Resolution will be presented.



Cuba is internationally recognized for the promotion and enjoyment of human rights, among which are free access to health services and inclusive and quality education throughout life.



Last October, the world decided for the fifth time the incorporation of the Caribbean country as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, for the period 2021-2023.