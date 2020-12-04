Cuba and China discuss science and technology





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 4 (ACN) Carlos Miguel Pereira, Cuban Ambassador to China, and Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology of the Asian nation, discussed the progress of bilateral cooperation, as well as the state of implementation of the agreements adopted at the XI Joint Commission for Science and Technology, held in October 2019.



During the meeting held at the headquarters of said Chinese ministry, both government representatives noted the progress in the approval process of joint research projects in several areas such as agriculture,



nanotechnology and biotechnology, in the case of the latter mostly associated with the confrontation with COVID-19, the Cuban diplomat reports in his official profile on Facebook.



The exchange also highlighted the priority given by both governments to the preservation of health and the effective use of science, technology and scientific innovation, based on the development of drugs, vaccines and therapies to combat the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.



At the end of the meeting, the ambassador presented to the Asian minister the Cuba-China 60 Distinction and the commemorative medal for the six decades of diplomatic relations between Havana and Beijing, taking into account the relevant contributions of such institution to the impetuous development of links in the scientific-technical area.



Cuba's science and technology, with high international prestige, are among the main areas present in its collaboration with China and make possible new opportunities to create businesses that bear fruit in the market.