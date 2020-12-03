Cuban deputy PM signs book of condolence at Iranian embassy to Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 3 (ACN) Cuban deputy prime minister Ricardo Cabrisas attended the signing of the book of condolence opened by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Havana on Wednesday, on the occasion of the recent murder of scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Mahabadi, president of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of that country.



On behalf of the foreign ministry, the deputy foreign minister Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo attended the diplomatic mission of Tehran, who also conveyed his condolences for the death of the renowned Iranian scientist, Cubaminrex published.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Mahabadi died while being treated at a hospital after his car was ambushed by armed men, in Damavand County, near Tehran.