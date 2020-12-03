Cuba to host 6th ordinary session of the 9th legislature this month





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 3 (ACN) The Cuban legislative process cannot be seen only during the session but at all times before it, Homero Acosta, secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), said Thursday in Havana.



Acosta explained in a press conference that in the 6th ordinary period of sessions of the 9th legislature, scheduled for December 16 and 17, two bills will be submitted for scrutiny after they are studied and debated by MPs, specialists and those who carry out the functions addressed in the proposed regulations.



As part of the legislative schedule, the Cuban parliamentarians will submit to scrutiny the draft laws on the functioning of the Provincial Government of the People's Power and the Council of Municipal Administration.

For his part, Jose Luis Toledo Santander, president of the commission on constitutional and legal affairs, explained that with the two draft laws that are being presented, the process of developing the institutional organization of the Cuban state will be completed, based on the new definitions that were included in the Constitution of the Republic of 2019.



The project on the Organization and functioning of the Provincial Government of People's Power defines its structure, composition and links with other bodies, while that of the Council of Municipal Administration, defines powers, methods of action and processes of rendering of accounts, Toledo Santander added.



The Provincial Government is composed by the Governor, Vice-Governor and the Provincial Council and joins to its administrative functions, the representation of the Cuban State in its area.



Meanwhile, the Council of the Municipal Administration is a collegiate body of administrative direction, which is nominated and subordinated to the Municipal Assembly of People's Power and among its members it has the mayor, the deputy mayor and a secretariat.



The National Assembly of People's Power is the supreme body of State power and the only entity with constituent and legislative power in the Republic. It is elected for a five-year term and chooses, from among its members, the President and Vice President of the Republic, its leadership and the members of the Council of State.