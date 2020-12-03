Cuban President to participate in UN extraordinary period on COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 3 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba, heads the Cuban delegation that will participate today in the 31st Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UN), in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In view of the world health situation, which has caused more than 1.3 million deaths and more than 54 million infected people, the international organization expressed that the COVID-19 is also a humanitarian, socioeconomic, security and human rights crisis, the worst faced by the UN since its creation.



The world body also predicts that this situation could lead to the worst global recession since the Great Depression of 1929, which is why the UN is convening this special period as a space where world leaders and senior officials of the United Nations system will have the opportunity to discuss the coordinated and global response needed to address this crisis.



Today's event will consist of an opening session, followed by a general debate in which Member States will share their experiences in the fight against the coronavirus, and an interactive dialogue on Friday that will include a series of panel discussions on the major challenges behind the impact of the pandemic and the response, including the health and humanitarian response of the UN system to date.



In addition, government representatives will discuss the path to a COVID-19 vaccine; the socio-economic effects of the pandemic; and how to improve the response to this disease, divided into three interactive discussions entitled "The UN System's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic," "The Path to a COVID-19 Vaccine, a Global Public Good," and "Resilience and Rebuilding after COVID-19.



Seventy-five years after its founding on October 24, 1945, following the end of World War II, UN policy promotes three lines of operation in the face of the pandemic: a large-scale, coordinated and comprehensive health response; policies that address the devastating socio-economic, humanitarian and human rights effects of the crisis; and a recovery process that builds a better world.



The Cuban representation will also include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla; the Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations, Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, and other officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.