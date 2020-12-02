Cuban doctors officially nominated to Nobel Peace Prize from Bulgaria





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 2 (ACN) Friends of Cuba in Bulgaria officially proposed the request to nominate Cuba's Henry Reeve international medical brigade to the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.



The request was presented to the Norwegian Nobel Institute by Dr. Iskra Baeva, professor of Modern and Contemporary History at Sofia's Kliment Ohridski University, on behalf of the Bulgarian-Cuban friendship organization, a member of the Balkan Association of Solidarity with the Caribbean island.

According to the prominent historian, with a broad teaching curriculum in several universities across the world, the request of the document was delivered on Tuesday and the official response from the Norwegian institution confirming the acceptance and thanking the efforts made to do so was received today.

Baeva highlighted the trajectory of the Cuban medical contingent in dozens of countries, which she considers the most sincere example of international solidarity and peace promotion by alleviating the suffering of peoples in emergency situations.