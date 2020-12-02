Cuban scientists repudiate manipulations from USA





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 2 (ACN) The Cuban scientific community rejected the US interference and manipulations that seeks to destabilize the Revolution and divide the people.



'We remain faithful to the work carried out since 1959 to develop science in the country, which shows remarkable achievements, verifiable in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, scientists noted in a statement of the Academy of Sciences.'

By ratifying that the Cuban academic institutions, universities, research centers and scientific societies will continue to develop, they also reiterated once again the commitment to the improvement of the Cuban socialist society.

In that direction, the statement highlights, we share the words of Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel: 'Our people have all the courage and the morals to fight for Cuba's heart.' In addition, we Cuban scientists are an indissoluble part of this people, the document points out.

The statement by the scientific community comes in response to Cuba's denunciation of the media campaigns against the country that are part of a strategy of soft coup or color revolution, with funding from the United States.