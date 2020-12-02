Cubans pay homage to Granma yacht landing and Army forces





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 2 (ACN) A military ceremony and political act will take place this Wednesday at the Santa Ifigenia cemetery, in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba as a tribute to the 64th anniversary of the landing of the yacht Granma and the Day of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR).



The highest authorities of the territory will be the protagonists of the tribute, accompanied by a representation of the people of Santiago de Cuba, and young people from the Unit of the Guard of Honor of Santiago de Cuba, who guard the remains of the country's heroes, will also be present.



In that cemetery, a National Monument since October 10, 1978 and National Conservation Award, rest the remains of the National Hero José Martí Pérez, of Mariana Grajales Cuello, Mother of all Cubans; of Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, Father of the Fatherland, and of the eternal and undefeated Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.



On December 2, 1956, 82 men with Fidel Castro's guide disembarked in the Coloradas beach, in the former province of Oriente.



This action marked the birth of the Rebel Army, the decisive protagonist of the war of national liberation that led to the revolutionary victory of January 1, 1959.