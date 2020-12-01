Ambassador to UN praised Cuban youth´s role





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 1 (ACN) Cuban Permanent Representative at the United Nations Pedro Luis Pedroso said that Cuban youths defend the right to build an independent, sovereign and dignified country.



Our youths know very well where we come from, the ambassador wrote on Twitter and shared photos of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel's meeting with the new generations who met on Sunday in a park in Havana.

Pedroso also expressed his rejection of the recent anti-Cuba campaign promoted from outside the country.

As the diplomat pointed out, it is the industry of lies that tries to establish itself as global truth, but they were in the wrong nation.

On Sunday, the Trillo Park in Havana hosted a concert called Tangana Juvenil in support of the Revolution and in favor of socialist democracy.

The Cuban head of State arrived there to express his support for young people and artists, and highlighted the potential of dialogue to improve and perfect socialism, without external interference of any kind.

The Revolution has always called on young people. We always have meetings for Cuban youths who have written a page of altruism in the fight against Covid-19, recognized the president, who appeared unexpectedly to support the meeting.

Regarding the recent media attempts by the United States to destabilize the political process in Cuba, Diaz-Canel stated that they think that they would destroy the Revolution prior to the end of the Trump administration, but they will be left with the desire to do so.

The youth call in Havana denounced the execution of a media campaign against the country, as part of a soft coup script financed by Washington for subversive groups, such as the so-called San Isidro Movement.

