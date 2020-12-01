Nobel Peace Prize Committee confirms official registration of Cuban medical brigade





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 1 (ACN) The Nobel Prize Committee confirmed the registration of a petition to grant the Nobel Peace Prize to Cuba's Henry Reeve Medical Brigade, sent by Russian college rector Andrei Alexandrov, official sources reported.



After a petition filed by Alexandrov, rector of 'I.N. Ulianov' University, due to the contribution of this brigade to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee replied with a letter saying: 'Your nomination for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was duly registered.'

'The Nobel Prize committee shows its gratitude for your intention of nominating that candidacy,' underscore the document sent to Alexandrov, head of the university located in Chuvashia province, according to the Cuba-Russia Friendship Association (SRAC).

The petitions sent by Oleg Abakumov, head of the association's branch in Saratov province, and Nikolai Dmitriev, head of that organization in Tula province, were also confirmed.

The petitions from the rector of the State Pedagogical University of Altai, Irina Lazarenko, and Vice Rector for teaching and international activity at that institution, PhD Candidate Arkadi Kontev, were also received by the committee.

On July 7, the first substitute of the Duma president (lower Russian House). Ivan Melnikov, supported the initiative of granting the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban medical brigade.