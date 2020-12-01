Cuba sets legal framework for international cooperation, both given and received





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 1 (ACN) The Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba publishes this Tuesday a package of legal provisions that establish the legal framework of the international cooperation that Cuba offers and receives, which are aimed at organizing this activity.



The new norms will be implemented as of March 31st of next year and are comprised of Decree-Law 16 and complementary resolutions that regulate the collaboration of the Cuban State with other nations.



In correspondence with the updating of the Economic and Social Model of the country, the legal dispersion and the legal gaps referred to this activity are eliminated, explained Magalys Estrada Díaz, General Director of Economic Collaboration of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (Mincex)

.

Said provisions respond to the Guidelines from 82 to 85 endorsed in the VII Congress of the Cuban Communist Party, they are applied to all national and foreign subjects, and they establish the mechanisms and procedures for the international assistance of the Island in other countries.



To make all the legal processes and procedures more flexible, Decree-Law 16 provides for the creation of a Committee for the Management and Approval of International Cooperation Programs and Projects.

It also establishes that the Council of Ministers will approve the proposals for international cooperation actions offered by Cuba, which will be presented by the Minister of the Mincex, prior to any negotiation with the foreign party.



Under the protection of this legal norm, economic and technical assistance in the event of disasters or emergencies is recognized as a form of international cooperation.



Among the aspects regulated by the Decree-Law are those related to free training for students from other countries and free medical care for foreign patients in the national territory.



Estrada Díaz said that the officials of the institution are working on the creation of a digital platform on the Internet, a single window to inform and speed up the permits.



Also, the organism will develop a training process at the Center for Overcoming Foreign Trade and Investment for all persons and institutions that present collaborative projects.