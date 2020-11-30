Cuba denounces US interference in its internal affairs





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 30 (ACN) The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez, described today the interference of the Donald Trump administration in the internal affairs of Cuba as unacceptable.



Rodriguez denounced on Twitter the participation of American government officials in supporting acts against public order and current health regulations against COVID-19, such as those that occurred recently in Havana.



"The interference of the government of President Trump in the internal affairs of Cuba is unacceptable. We denounce the direct participation of his Charge d'Affaires in inciting and assisting in illegal acts against public order and health standards of COVID19,"tweeted the Cuban FM.



Recently, Cuba denounced the ties between the US government and the so-called San Isidro Movement, which was holding a protest for the release of one of its members, associated with terrorist groups in the United States and punished for the crime of contempt.



In a press release, the Cuban Foreign Ministry affirmed that it is aware of the involvement of the current US administration in inciting groups and individuals to challenge the authority of the Government, both through peaceful and violent means.



Cuba knows of the insistent but unsuccessful effort in trying to add to those purposes the most representative sectors of art, culture and the intelligentsia in the country, the statement added.



According to Granma newspaper, senior officials of that administration such as Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo; the Acting Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Michael Kozak; and the coordinator of the Department´s Office of Cuban Affairs, Mara Tekach; are some of these involved in the aforementioned topic.