Latin America approves Digital Agenda 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) The countries of Latin America and the Caribbean approved on Thursday the Digital Agenda 2022, during the closing of the 7th Ministerial Conference on the Information Society for the region, held virtually due to the COVID-19.



The Agenda 2022, presented during this event, convened by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the government of Ecuador, includes eight areas of action -in addition to a specific section on the fight against the pandemic and economic recovery- and identifies 39 specific objectives for its implementation in the next two years.



This document aims to stimulate regional cooperation efforts on digital issues and to be a mechanism to promote policy design, capacity building and policy dialogue on the challenges and opportunities that digital transformation represents for society and the economy, according to the official website of the United Nations.



Its eight areas of action are digital infrastructure; digital transformation and digital economy; digital government; inclusion, digital competencies and skills; emerging technologies for sustainable development; digital confidence and security; regional digital market; and regional digital cooperation.



The meeting also agreed to encourage a regional digital market strategy that will speed up cross-border e-commerce and digital trade through the integration of digital infrastructure, the free flow of data with security, and the promotion of regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation in digital payment services.