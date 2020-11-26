Sri Lankan solidarity group calls for Nobel Peace Prize for Cuban medical contingent





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26 (ACN) The Friends of Cuba Group in Sri Lanka launched a virtual campaign to collect signatures in support of the nomination of Cuban Medical Contingent Henry Reeve for the Nobel Peace Prize, Prensa Latina reported.



Tissa Vitarana, member of the Sri Lankan parliament and vice president of the Cuba-Sri Lanka friendship association, highlighted the humanist work in several countries of the international contingent of doctors specialized in disaster situations and serious epidemics since its creation in 2005 by the leader of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro.



With this initiative, the Group of Friends of Cuba in Sri Lanka honors Fidel Castro (1926-2016), on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of his death.



Political party leaders, representatives of the association of students graduate in Cuba, the Buddhist clergy and prominent Sri Lankan university professors spoke at a ceremony highlighting the work of Cuban doctors and health workers in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.



The speakers also rejected the genocidal and unjust economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on the Caribbean nation by the United States for almost six decades.



At the same time, the Cuban ambassador to Sri Lanka, Juana Elena Ramos, thanked the members of the Group of Friends of Cuba for their support for the nomination of the Henry Reeve contingent for the Nobel Peace Prize and denounced the attempts to discredit the humanist work of Cuban medical collaboration.