Cuban industry expects to commercialize set-top boxes by 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26 (ACN) - Albeo Zamora Quintero, vice president of the Electronics Group (GELECT), announced that more than 320,000 set-top boxes are expected to be sold by 2021, most of them to families protected by Social Assistance.



In an exclusive interview with the Cuban News Agency, he expressed that this distribution is a priority, since the intention is to carry out next year the analogical blackout of the western region of Cuba.



The units to be provided to vulnerable families include, besides this box, an antenna and the connection wire, while the company Copextel (GELECT’s branch) is in charge of the technical assistance of a process implemented by the Ministries of Industry, Communications and Labor and Social Security.



The industry foresees the production of 32-inch hybrid TVs for the education sector, which will eliminate analog channels without affecting the teleclass service.



Its design, the vice president added, is associated with the characteristics of the national electro-energy system, where the stability of the voltage and its possibility of variation are high, have low energy consumption and at the same time is a product that uses different formats for multimedia reproduction.



Gelect's companies are working to introduce technologies in their equipment to reduce electric energy consumption, which achieves a reduction in electricity of almost 40 percent, Zamora Quintero concluded.