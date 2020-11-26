Cuban experts participate at COOMET forum





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26 (ACN) A delegation of Cuban professionals participated in an online meeting called Forum of the Technical Committee on Quality of Eurasian Metrology Cooperation (COOMET).



The group presented the results of its management, as well as its partners from 15 countries, and then there was a general debate and the corresponding vote, the MSc Alejandra R. Hernandez Leonard, deputy director of science and technological innovation, from the Cuban Institute of Research in Metrology (INIMET), told exclusively to the Cuban News Agency.



Cuba is a member of COOMET and the virtual meeting was attended by experts from INIMET and the selected centers of Isotopes and Radiation Protection and Hygiene, the two latter being adjunct to the Agency of Nuclear Energy and Advanced Technologies.



The Cuban delegation to the online event was composed by the heads of the national direction of metrology, Engineer Fernando Antonio Arruza Rodriguez; and of the INIMET, MSc Nelson Julian Villalobos Hevia, among others.



The Forum was also attended by 29 specialists from 15 COOMET member countries: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Germany, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.