Díaz-Canel sends a message of condolence for the death of Diego Armando Maradona





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26(ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez sent on Wednesday a message of condolence to his Argentinean counterpart, Alberto Fernandez Perez, on the death of that country's and Latin America's great son, Diego Armando Maradona.



Havana, November 25, 2020

"Year 62 of the Revolution"



Dear President:



On behalf of the Cuban people and government and Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, I convey to you our deepest condolences on the death of Diego Armando Maradona, a close and faithful friend of Fidel and our people.

Please extend them to his family and friends.

Fraternally,

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez

President of the Republic of Cuba



H.E. Mr. Alberto Fernández Pérez

President of the Republic of Argentina