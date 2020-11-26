All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
November Thursday

Díaz-Canel sends a message of condolence for the death of Diego Armando Maradona



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26(ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez sent on Wednesday a message of condolence to his Argentinean counterpart, Alberto Fernandez Perez, on the death of that country's and Latin America's great son, Diego Armando Maradona.

Below is the text of the message.


Havana, November 25, 2020
"Year 62 of the Revolution"

Dear President:

On behalf of the Cuban people and government and Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, I convey to you our deepest condolences on the death of Diego Armando Maradona, a close and faithful friend of Fidel and our people.
Please extend them to his family and friends.
Fraternally,
Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez
President of the Republic of Cuba

H.E. Mr. Alberto Fernández Pérez
President of the Republic of Argentina

