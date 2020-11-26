Cuban Parliament convened for Sixth Ordinary Session on Dec 16





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26 (ACN) Juan Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, called for the VI ordinary session of the IX Legislature of that Cuban legislative body.



The convocation was made public through a press release that we reproduce below:



JUAN ESTEBAN LAZO HERNÁNDEZ, President of the National Assembly of the Popular Power



In use of the attributions that are conferred to me in article 111, paragraph c) of the Constitution of the Republic, I convene

The Sixth Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power in its 9th Legislature, starting at 9:00 a.m. on December 16th of this year, from the Conventions Center, city of Havana, and in videoconference with each of the provinces and the Special Municipality Isle of Youth.



Let the deputies of the National Assembly of the Popular Power, the organisms of the Central Administration of the State and other organs and authorities know that it corresponds.



It should be published in the Official Gazette of the Republic and other media for general knowledge.



Given, in the city of Havana, on the twenty-sixth day of November of two thousand and twenty. "Year 62 of the Revolution.