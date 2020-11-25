Cuba and Burkina Faso celebrate 35 years of health cooperation





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Nov 25 (ACN) Hundreds of lives saved, specialists trained and health indicators improved in Burkina Faso are the reasons for celebrating 35 years of Cuban medical cooperation in this sub-Saharan African country.



The head of the Cuban health brigade in that nation, Gustavo Frometa Diaz, told exclusively to the ACN that they perform around 60, 000 external consultations and 6, 000 surgical procedures per year in the specialties of general surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics, traumatology, urology and dentistry, in order to improve the quality of life of the Burkinabe people.



Frometa Diaz highlighted the results of the collaborators in the vaccination and rehabilitation programs, and he affirmed that the Cuban presence in that country includes teaching and technical and professional training of Burkinabe people, as well as the scholarship to study medicine in Cuba.



For their outstanding efforts in defense of life, Cubans are recognized by the government and health authorities of Burkina Faso, and mainly by the population, who claim their attention and care in health institutions.