Cuban and Senegalese MPs exchange experiences in confronting COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 25 (ACN) Through a videoconference, parliamentary delegations from Cuba and Senegal discussed on Tuesday the prevention and confrontation of COVID-19 in both countries, and international cooperation in health issues.



At the beginning of the virtual meeting, Ana Maria Mari Machado, deputy president of the National Assembly of People's Power, said that this exchange of experiences is "an expression of the historical and brotherly ties that unite the two countries", and that it reflects the desire to continue strengthening the links between the legislative bodies.



Dr. Ileana Morales Suarez, Director of Science and Technological Innovation of the Ministry of Public Health, participated as a guest, and explained how Cuba has faced the novel coronavirus, a disease that, in her opinion, has demonstrated the fragility of human health and has highlighted the social inequalities existing in many regions of the world.



She referred to the protocol developed by the Caribbean island even before the virus outbroke in Cuba “a sign of the priority that the government gave to this issue".



Cuban doctor indicated that, so far, more than one million diagnostic tests have been performed to detect the disease, and that more than 700 investigations are underway.



On the other hand, Yolanda Ferrer Gomez, President of the International Relations Committee, thanked for the opportunity to hold this meeting, and agreed on the importance of continuing to strengthen parliamentary ties, mainly through friendship groups.



For its part, the Senegalese delegation, headed by Adou Mbow, first vice president of the National Assembly, and made up of parliamentarians from the foreign affairs committee, recognized the work carried out by Cuba in the fight against the pandemic, and urged to work together to face the health challenges.