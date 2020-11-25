Santiago de Cuba remembers Fidel Castro four years after his death





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 25 (ACN) The people of the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba will pay homage this Wednesday to the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro on the fourth anniversary of his physical disappearance



In front of the monolith where his remains rest in the Santa Ifigenia cemetery the children of this city will pay heartfelt homage to the man who restored freedom to Cuba and dignity to Cubans on January 1st, 1959.



In addition to the heritage cemetery, the Museum of the Clandestine Fight will host a cantata to the Commander in Chief with local artists, demonstrating one of his certainties when he said: "Culture is the first thing we must save".



In line with the epidemiological scenario exhibited by the province due to the resurgence of COVID-19, in all the spaces of evocation to Fidel agglomerations of people will be avoided, the physical distance and the use of the obligatory face masks will be maintained, in order to avoid the spread of the disease.



From today until December 4th, several activities will take place in the Hero City, where victory always awaited him, to remember Fidel's legacy in various areas of political, cultural, economic and educational life in Cuba and the world.