Cuba appoints new Interior Minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 25 (ACN) The Council of State, at the proposal of the President of the Republic and prior approval of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, agreed to promote to the position of Minister of the Interior Brigadier General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas, current vice minister of the same organization.



General Álvarez Casas, 57 years old, has held different positions in the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, moving from the base in the Military Counterintelligence to his current responsibility in the Ministry of the Interior. He fulfilled an internationalist mission in Angola and has served, with positive results, in different commands and regions of the country.



On Tuesday, the sitting Minister Vice-Admiral Julio Cesar Gandarilla passed away.